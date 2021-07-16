After being hit by a van, a pedestrian is struggling for his life.

After the incident this morning, July 14, the A41 Old Chester Road in Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, remains closed.

“Police are seeking for information and video footage after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries following a serious incident in Great Sutton,” a representative for Cheshire Police said.

“Police were alerted to complaints of a collision on the A41 Old Chester Road at 7.40 a.m. today (Wednesday 1 July).”

“Officers arrived and discovered a pedestrian had collided with a white tipper style van at the corner of Whetstone Hey.

“The pedestrian is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Aintree Hospital,” the police said.

“The van’s driver escaped injury. The 55-year-old Ellesmere Port resident was arrested on suspicion of drug driving at the scene (cannabis)

“At present time, the route remains closed while crash investigation work is carried out.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and investigators want to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has any CCTV or dashcam evidence that could help with the investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and enter the reference number IML 1036720.”