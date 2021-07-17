After being hit by a van, a man suffers “life-changing injuries.”

A road has been stopped in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a van this morning in a horrific accident.

The guy sustained “life-changing injuries” after colliding with the vehicle on the A41 Old Chester Road in Great Sutton, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the crash site at 7.40 a.m., according to police.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Whetstone Hey and Whetstone Lane.

While collision investigations continue, the A41 Old Chester Road remains closed in both directions.

“A41 Chester Road in both directions closed, slow traffic due to accident between B5132 Sutton Way and Old Chester Road,” according to INRIX traffic monitors.

The pedestrian’s injuries, while significant, are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Cheshire Police.

The driver of the van was unharmed.

“Police were called to complaints of a collision on the A41 Old Chester Road in Great Sutton around 7.40 a.m. today (Wednesday 1 July),” a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said.

“Officers arrived and discovered a pedestrian had collided with a van near the corner of Whetstone Hey.

“The pedestrian is thought to have suffered significant injuries and was brought to the hospital.

“The van’s driver escaped injury. While police investigate the event, the route is now closed.”