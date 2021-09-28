After being hit by a truck and becoming stuck in its grill, a Red-Tailed Hawk was rescued.

A red-tailed hawk injured by a truck was recently rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado. The hawk has subsequently been taken to a rehabilitation center where it is being treated.

The Northeast Region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) notified on Twitter on Saturday that a red-tailed hawk had been hit by a Toyota vehicle on Highway 24 near Hartsel, Colorado. According to a CPW representative, the hawk became lodged in the truck’s grill as a result of the collision.

When the motorist discovered they’d hit the bird, they called CPW for assistance, and Officer Ian Petkash responded shortly.

The hawk was struck when the truck was traveling at highway speeds, according to CPW. “Officer Petkash noted it was lucky it just hit the grill and not the bumper, which must have absorbed a lot of the impact,” CPW tweeted.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) estimates that between 89 million and 340 million birds die in the United States each year as a result of car crashes, according to its website. Because they eat on animal corpses and scavenge roadkill, birds of prey such as hawks and eagles are more likely to be hit by cars than other birds, according to the FWS. Birds such as owls, waterbirds, and ground-dwelling birds like turkeys and pheasants are also at risk.

CPW uploaded several photographs from the situation, including one that showed the hawk staring off into the distance, still stuck in the grill.

In response to the photo, Lanie Lee Cook tweeted, “This hawk seems p**sed.”

Another photo showed the hawk lying on the ground with its wings fully spread, looking up at the camera.

The bird, thankfully, only suffered a minor wing injury. The raptor is likely to recover after a brief stay at a rehabilitation facility, according to CPW.

If a bird or other wildlife becomes lodged in a person’s car grill as a consequence of a collision, the person should contact their state wildlife agency before attempting to handle the animal, according to a CPW representative.

To add to the good news, the Colorado hawk isn’t the only animal that has lately survived an automobile accident.

A dog survived an 80 mph automobile crash last month after becoming stuck as well. This is a condensed version of the information.