After being hit by a Land Rover, a 10-year-old girl was murdered and another youngster was injured.

Following an accident on Coleridge Road in Sholver, Oldham on Saturday, December 18, police detained a man on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving and driving under the influence.

At around 5 p.m., emergency services were called to the location after receiving allegations that two youngsters had been struck by a red Land Rover Discovery.

According to the MEN, after the incident involving the two children, the automobile struck with a lamp post.

With critical injuries, a 10-year-old girl was brought to the hospital.

Despite physicians’ best efforts, she died a short time later.

A second child was also transported to the hospital with ankle and head injuries.

She is in a stable condition, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

A 42-year-old man has been charged with causing death by reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

He is still being held in detention for interrogation.

Sergeant Matthew Waggett of the GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist police in their investigation.

“At this unimaginably painful moment, our sympathies are with the little girl’s family,” he stated.

“While we have made an arrest, we are continuing our investigation to determine the full circumstances of this collision.” Police are seeking anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the red Land Rover Discovery during or previous to the collision to contact them.

“This incident occurred during a busy period of the day, and we are confident that a number of witnesses will be able to assist police with their investigations.”

The Manchester Evening News reported yesterday night that a neighbor wrapped two girls in dressing gowns as they lay injured in the road after being ‘struck by a car.’

The resident, who did not want to be identified, stated: “It was two girls, I heard a smash, opened my window, and my next-door neighbor called at me to come outside because a girl had been knocked over, so I dashed outside.

