After being hit by a car outside Asda, a man was brought to the hospital.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, emergency services were dispatched to Prescot Road in Old Swan in response to reports of a rollover.

The incident included a pedestrian who was struck by a car, according to Merseyside Police.

According to authorities, he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be significant.

The road was closed in both directions between Green Lane and Day Street, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

A police cordon was seen outside Asda on Green Lane, according to one witness.

Around 6.15 p.m., the road was reopened.

