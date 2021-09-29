After being hit by a car on Sheil Road, a woman has a brain injury.

On a city center road, a woman was struck by a car and taken to the hospital.

At 5.52 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, emergency personnel responded to a crash on Sheil Road in Kensington.

North West Ambulance Service requested Merseyside Police to visit the scene after a woman was struck by a car on the road.

READ MORE: A&E nurse walks free from court after downloading infant rape videos

The woman was injured in the head, but it is not believed to be serious.

She was later transferred by ambulance to The Royal Liverpool Hospital.

There were no road closures while emergency responders were on the scene.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.