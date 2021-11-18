After being hit by a car on East Lancashire Road, a man is in critical condition.

After being hit by a car on a major Merseyside route this morning, a man is in critical condition.

On Wednesday, November 18, at 5.25 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to East Lancashire Road in response to reports of a collision.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man had been struck by a black Ford Kuga near the intersection of Green Leach Lane and St Helens Road.

He was taken to hospital in a’serious state’ by North West Ambulance Service, which also responded to the scene.

The driver of the Ford Kuga pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding police with their investigation.

The route is currently closed, and motorists are recommended to avoid the area.

“We can confirm a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a black Ford Kuga in St Helens this morning (Thursday 18 November), and he remains in a serious state,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“At around 5.25 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to a report of an accident on the East Lancashire Road at the Green Leach Lane intersection. The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding cops with their investigations.

“While the event is being investigated, the road is now closed, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.” Thank you for your patience while we work through this situation.

“We’re looking for any witnesses, CCTV, or dash camera footage that could help us with our inquiry.”

“Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident number 0117 of November.”

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their web form at Give information | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org) to provide information.”