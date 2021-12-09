After being hit by a car on a busy road, a woman was brought to the hospital.

As police close a major route, a woman was brought to the hospital after being hit by a car.

Following reports of a crash on the A57 in Kensington between Sheil Road and Holt Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, emergency services raced to the scene.

Merseyside Police arrived at the scene to discover a VW Polo car and a woman had been engaged in a collision.

The woman was transported to the hospital by the North West Ambulance Service. Her injuries’ nature and severity remain unknown.

The driver of the VW Polo pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding police with their investigation.

At around 7.20 p.m., police closed the street in both directions as emergency personnel dealt with the situation.

The highway remains closed.

“A57 Kensington is closed in both directions following an accident between B5188 Sheil Road (McDonalds) and B5173 Holt Road,” according to traffic monitoring service INRIX.

“Since 19:20, the road has been closed.”

