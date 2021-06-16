After being hit by a car on a busy road, a 5-year-old boy is in the hospital.

In Bootle, a five-year-old boy was struck by a car and is now in hospital. At around 6 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Stanley Road. 15 p.m. yesterday ( Sunday) after reports of a “collision” involving a 5-year-old boy and a Ford Ka.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the accident, the driver came to a complete stop. “We were called to Stanley Road at 6 p.m.,” a police spokesman told the ECHO. Following reports of a minor injury RTC involving a five-year-old boy and a Ford Ka at 15pm yesterday (Sunday), the boy was taken to hospital as a precaution. The car’s driver came to a complete stop at the scene. ”

