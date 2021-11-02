After being hit by a car, a teenager was brought to the hospital.

After reports of a crash on Bebington Road in Wirral at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, November 2, emergency services rushed to the site.

Merseyside Police officers arrived at the scene to discover a red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a teenage girl.

North West Ambulance Service transported the girl to the hospital as a precaution.

According to a police spokesperson, the driver of the Corsa pulled over to the side of the road and is cooperating with police investigations.

They explained: “We received a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Bebington Road, Wirral, around 3.30pm today, Tuesday 2 November.

“The female pedestrian was transported to the hospital as a precaution by emergency personnel.

“The driver of the car, a Vauxhall Corsa, pulled over on the side of the road and is aiding police with their investigation.”

The road closures on Bebington Road at the intersection of Bedford Avenue have subsequently been lifted.

