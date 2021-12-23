After being hit by a car, a man was brought to the hospital with significant injuries.

A man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car.

A pedestrian, a grey Transit panel van, and a Ford Focus C-Max were involved in a crash on Overpool Road in Ellesmere Port just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

A pedestrian in his twenties was brought to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the road was closed on both sides of the bridge near Overpool Station.

The road was closed for a brief time as emergency services dealt with the incident, according to a spokesperson for Cheshire Police.

The force’s spokeswoman stated: “Officers were dispatched to Overpool Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 to investigate an accident involving a pedestrian, a grey Transit panel van, and a Ford Focus C-Max.

“While emergency services dealt with the event, the road was shut for a brief time.”

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 and reference IML 1162006, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

