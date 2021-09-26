After being hit by a car, a man lying in the road was killed.

In Aigburth, a man was killed after being hit by a car while “lying in the road.”

Ullet Road, near the junction with Aigburth Road, is still closed following a collision involving a Seat Ibiza and a pedestrian on Saturday night.

At around 9.45 p.m., a 69-year-old man was said to be lying in the road when he was hit by a car.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting the cops.

The Merseyside Police Investigation Team and the Roads Policing Unit are conducting a combined investigation into the man’s death.

The man’s family has been notified, and they are being assisted by Family Liaison Officers.

Ullet Road is expected to be closed for some time as the incident is investigated and forensic testing are conducted.

“An inquiry is underway to find out what happened,” DI Ben Dyer said.

“When the event occurred, we believe the individual who died was lying on the road.

“Right now, we’re conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV footage to figure out what happened.

“The deceased’s family has been notified, and specialized Family Liaison Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are assisting them at this difficult time.

“A post mortem will be performed by the Home Office later today to determine the cause of death.

“Any drivers in the area who observed anything, or who may have dashcam evidence that could assist our investigations, please come forward,” he said. Any film or information could be crucial in determining what happened.”

“Diversions have been put in place, and vehicles are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” he added.

“We recognize that this will create some inconvenience, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of neighborhood homeowners and motorists as we do our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any CCTV or dashcam footage should contact @MerPolCC, the Roads Policing Unit, on 0151 777 5747, 101, quoting reference 1110 of September, or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The investigation of witnesses and surveillance footage is still ongoing.