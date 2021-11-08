After being hit by a car, a man and a woman died.

After being hit by a car, a man and a woman died.

On Monday, October 18, just before 7 p.m., police were called to Swan Lane, Wigan, for reports of a crash.

A 91-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman were knocked down, and emergency personnel hurried to the scene.

Louise Redknapp celebrates her 47th birthday with a party in Liverpool.

The two were rushed to the hospital, where the 91-year-old passed away a few days later on October 21.

On Monday, November 1, the 89-year-old woman died in hospital.

A 22-year-old lady was detained on the spot and is being investigated.

As part of their investigation into how the crash occurred, detectives are continuing to make public appeals for information.

They stated that they are eager to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or has information.

The Serious Collisions Investigations Unit’s Pc Karl Horner said: “This was a devastating occurrence, and our sympathies are with their families during this trying time.

“Our officers are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash, and we’re asking anyone who witnessed it to come forward.

“Anyone with information or DashCam footage is asked to contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 and reference incident 2687-18/10/2021. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”