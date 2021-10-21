After being hit by a car, a guy died and a lady is fighting for her life.

Police were called to Swan Lane in Wigan just before 7 p.m. on Monday, October 18 to complaints of a crash, according to police.

A 91-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman were hit by a car, prompting emergency personnel to hurry to the scene.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but the 91-year-old man died this morning.

The 89-year-old woman remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

At the site, a 22-year-old woman was arrested and later released under investigation.

Detectives are still looking into the facts surrounding the incident and are eager to speak with anyone who may have information.

Karl Horner, a police constable from the major collisions investigations team, said: “This was a tragic occurrence that resulted in the death of an elderly individual. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family.

“Anyone with information or DashCam footage should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 and quote incident 2687-18/10/2021 to help us figure out what happened.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”