After being hit by a car, a ‘Deliveroo rider’ in his twenties was hurt.

A major thoroughfare was closed when a man was knocked from his bike by a car.

On Tuesday, emergency services were dispatched to Lawrence Road in Wavertree after reports of a collision between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a cyclist.

At the time of the event, soon after 7.30 p.m., the cyclist, a man in his twenties, was claimed to be working for Deliveroo.

He was brought to the hospital with a leg injury.

The motorist remained at the site to assist police with their investigation, according to Merseyside Police.

Following the collision, the road was closed as police investigated.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, using reference 21000848468, or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

“Riders are at the very heart of our business, and their safety and well-being is our ultimate priority,” a Deliveroo spokesperson said.

“We take every precaution to ensure their safety on the roads, and we have a dedicated Rider Engagement staff as well as a support phone line in place to assist our riders and ensure they feel supported at all times.”

“We were also the first delivery platform to provide free insurance to all riders to protect them in the event that something goes wrong on the road, and we are constantly introducing additional security measures like sick pay.”