After being hit by a car, a 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

At the intersection of Quarry Lane and Bluebell Lane in Neston, the 14-year-old was riding his bike when he collided with a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, and the cyclist, a 14-year-old boy, was flown to the hospital with critical injuries by air ambulance.

The car’s driver, a 77-year-old local man, was unharmed in the collision.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, August 27th, according to Cheshire Police.

The adolescent is still in the hospital, recovering from his injuries. His status is characterized as stable.

Officers are interested in hearing from anyone who saw the collision or has video evidence of it.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 1071058, or to provide information online by clicking here.