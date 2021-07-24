After being hit by a cab while riding her bike, a 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life.

After her bike was hit by a taxi on a busy route in north Liverpool, a 14-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital.

Following reports of an accident, emergency services were dispatched to Stanley Road in Kirkdale at around 7.10 p.m. last night (Wednesday).

The 14-year-old girl was transported to the hospital.

A unexpected surge trapped pals swimming, resulting in tragedy ‘within minutes.’

The girl’s bike was hit by a cab, according to a police spokesman. “She was riding her bike when she collided with a Mercedes Vito cab on Stanley Road at around 7.10 p.m.,” a spokesman told The Washington Newsday. She was rushed to the hospital when the motorist came to a halt at the scene.”

The girl is in a critical but stable condition, according to police.

At around 7.30 p.m., Stanley Road was closed in both directions between Bankhall Street and Celia Street.

On Stanley Road, near the PDSA pets hospital, an accident occurred.