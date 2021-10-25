After being hit by a cab, a man in his twenties was brought to the hospital.

After reports of a collision involving a bike and a taxi, emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Stanley Road and Gordon Street in Southport just before 10.45 a.m. yesterday (Sunday October 24).

With a head injury, the cyclist, a man in his twenties, was brought to the hospital.

“We were notified just before 10.45am yesterday (Sunday) to complaints of a road traffic incident between a bike and a taxi near the junction of Stanley Street and Gordon Street in Southport,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“A 20-year-old male cyclist was transported to the hospital with a head injury.

“The taxi driver, a Kia Ceed, pulled over to the side of the road.

“The collision is still being investigated.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic and mention the reference number 21000738897.