After being hit by a bus near the depot, a teen girl was rushed to the hospital.

After being hit by a bus in Old Swan, a 17-year-old girl was brought to the hospital.

On Thursday, July 8, a crash occurred on Prescot Road, near the bus depot on Green Lane.

At roughly 3.25 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the RTC scene.

The adolescent was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening facial injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

She was released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

The bus driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

“We can confirm an incident involving an Arriva bus occurred on Prescot Road at approximately 15.25 yesterday, and we are presently aiding the police with their investigations,” an Arriva spokeswoman said.

“We’re interested to speak to anyone who observed this incident, and would ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Prescot Road, Green Lane bus depot, or the surrounding area to get in touch as soon as possible,” said Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 0151 777 3339 or 101, citing the reference number 21000476250. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form here.