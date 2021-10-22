After being held in criminal contempt, Steve Bannon has gone silent on his podcast.

The vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 insurgency was discussed on Steve Bannon’s podcast.

The House of Representatives’ vote against the former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump on Thursday, 229-202, suggests that Democrats and nine Republicans want the investigation into the events leading up to the disturbances in the US Capitol to continue.

During the newest episode of War Room: Pandemic, Bannon asked Georgia GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, “Let’s hear about the vote today.” “Could you please put us in the room and tell us the specifics?” Greene, a Trump ally who has slammed the January 6 investigation, expressed her displeasure with “a House resolution to hold an innocent American in contempt, which is you Steve.” Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), members of the GOP January 6 committee, were targeted by Greene, who claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “had placed on this witch hunt committee that’s nothing but a charade.” “They’re holding an innocent American in contempt because you didn’t respond to the subpoena and show up to their phony committee.” “Listening to them lie had gotten to me,” she explained. “They flat-out lied about you and President Trump, and I was appalled and enraged.” Greene stated that, despite not having a chance to speak during the discussion, she expressed her feelings after the voting. “I yelled at them on the House floor, I let Liz Cheney have it, I let Adam Schiff have it,” she claimed, referring to California Democrat Adam Schiff in the second occasion.

“I couldn’t hold it in any longer and shouted, ‘You people are a joke…all you want to talk about is the riot that happened here at the Capitol, but you don’t care about all the riots that happened to the American people,'” alluding to BLM protests across the country.

Bannon did not comment on the vote after Greene finished speaking.

Later in the podcast, the topic came up during a discussion with GOP strategist Boris Epshteyn, who similarly condemned Democrats while defending Bannon, whom he referred to as a “American hero.”

Bannon had intimated that he wouldn't be able to