After being held hostage because his parents couldn’t afford to pay for a traditional blessing, the infant died.

In India, an infant died tragically while being held captive by a guy after the parents were unable to give him money for his usual blessing.

The horrifying incident occurred on Wednesday in a village in West Bengal, India’s easternmost state. The infant boy, who was less than a month old at the time, died on the accused’s lap while he allegedly refused to return the youngster to his parents, according to Hindustan Times.

Aulad Ali, the accused guy, was a member of the Pamaria community, which sings and dances at major occasions such as weddings and childbirth. People seek blessings for their newborns and donate donations in exchange, according to local custom.

Ali paid a visit to Mampi Sarkar’s family, who had triplets on Oct. 29, to collect the customary donations. He reportedly blessed the three kids and demanded $20 (INR 1,500) from the family. Because they were poor, the family was unable to pay his demands. Ali then reportedly held one of the children captive in his lap for three hours, refusing to let the mother feed him. According to News NCR, the youngster died on his lap, and the locals pummeled him before handing him over to the authorities.

“On the basis of a complaint filed by the Sarkar family, the culprit was apprehended.” An investigating officer stated, “He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

The victim’s mother said the infant had a fever, but Ali refused to let her breastfeed the child despite her repeated requests. Meanwhile, Ali claimed that the family’s assertions were unfounded. “The claim that I held the baby hostage for money is false. “After the baby’s death, locals physically attacked me and stole 5,000 [$67] from me,” he added.

