After being heckled by villagers, an elephant crushes a man to death [Video].

A man was killed by an elephant in India when the herd, which was peacefully crossing a road, was heckled by people.

On Sunday, the tragedy occurred in a village in Assam’s eastern state. The herd, which included calves, was crossing a road when the locals began making loud noises in an attempt to divert their attention. Some even attempted to approach the elephants.

An elephant suddenly lost its temper and turned at the peasants, hunting them down. As the crowd tried to run, a man named Pascal Munda lost his footing and collapsed, causing him to be crushed to death. After that, the elephant returned to its herd.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted a video of the encounter on Twitter on Monday.

Around 15 elephants can be seen crossing the road in the footage, and villagers gathered on both sides of the road begin to tease and annoy them. An elephant becomes enraged and begins chasing the crowd, eventually crushing a villager to death. The man was apparently taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

With over 176,000 views on social media, the 45-minute video has gone viral. Several Twitter users blamed the locals for the incident in the comments section.

“Humans are solely to blame for disrupting the habitat of those animals. One participant said, “We’ve intruded into their space.”

“Tragic… They should have quietly bent down and paid homage to the wonderful beast before being allowed to proceed into the bush. Instead, they were rioting and causing mayhem, resulting in the death of a priceless life. What a waste, and also a source of horror. Another person wrote, “Blame the crowd as a whole.”

“I can’t figure out who the real”animals” are here. One group is traveling a field in silence. Another gang is yelling, running, and hurling stones. “It’s really difficult to choose,” said another user.

“Unfortunately, it’s the humans on our planet who are to blame… “I don’t believe anything would have occurred if they had just been quiet…and stayed put,” someone wrote.