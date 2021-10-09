After being given a Cocaine-laced drink, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped.

For his role in the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in Wales, a 28-year-old British man was sentenced to 13 years in jail.

On her 16th birthday in 2019, Prince Irving and his companions raped the underage girl, who will remain anonymous for the rest of her life, according to Wales Online. The report did not name the other suspects.

At a party in Cardiff, the males handed the victim a cocaine-laced drink and took advantage of her after she blacked out. Men were assaulting the teen as she awoke.

Irving stated after his arrest that he had never been to Cardiff. However, a swab of the victim’s DNA matched his.

The attack, according to the victim, continues to haunt her to this day, particularly on her birthday.

Irving had flown from his home in London with others to attend the party, which was hosted in a rented property, it was revealed during his sentencing at the Newport Crown Court on Friday.

The man “planned to have intercourse,” according to Judge Daniel Williams.

“When you first met [the victim], your goal, which was shared by others, was to have sex with her whether she wanted it or not. Based on the facts, I believe you were well aware of her age “According to the judge.

The victim awoke to one of the males rapping her before Irving “swapped” with his unnamed accomplice and raped the teen, according to the judge. According to the judge, the other members of the group “entered into the bedroom to watch” while the attack was going on.

A third man planned to rape the victim, but there was a disturbance at the house that prevented it. As a result of the incident, the girl experienced substantial bleeding.

The victim said the rape had hindered her capacity to live a normal life in a personal statement given to the court by prosecutor Matthew Cobbe.

“I went out for my birthday celebration and ended up in the thick of a nightmare. Every year on the anniversary of my attack, I celebrate my birthday “According to the statement,

“I’m highly leery of males as a result of the situation, and I’m not even thinking about starting a relationship. It will take some time for me to regain that trust “The victim went on. “I have no feelings of forgiveness for my assailant. He is to blame for the suffering he has caused me and my family, and nothing will bring things back to normal.” Irving, however, disputed the charges. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.