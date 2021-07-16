After being freed on parole, a paedophile sent messages to a young girl.

A sex offender was sentenced to prison after contacting a minor girl on social media while on parole.

David Fowler, a Warrington man, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to four counts of inciting a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

Fowler, 30, of no fixed home, was sentenced to 22 months in prison at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday for violating the terms of a sexual offence prevention order.

The 22-month sentence will run concurrently with the remainder of Fowler’s 2015 prison sentence.

Fowler disregarded the terms of a sexual offence prevention order issued to him in 2015 by contacting a 15-year-old girl on social media, according to Chester Crown Court.

Fowler set up a Facebook account under the name ‘Chris Johnson’ in 2015, which he used to send sexual communications to a minor girl, according to Warrington Crown Court.

Fowler allegedly used social media to groom teenage girls, according to the court. The Warrington man was characterized as a “predator” by Judge Nicholas Woodward, who sentenced him to nine years in prison.