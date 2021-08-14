After being found unresponsive on Bold Street, a 24-year-old man is fighting for his life.

After being found unconscious on Bold Street in the early hours of the morning, a guy is struggling for his life.

The 24-year-old from Northern Ireland is thought to have been assaulted while strolling down Bold Street towards Hanover Street with three friends.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police and paramedics were dispatched to the site after reports of a man discovered unconscious on the floor near Liverpool Central Station.

After a “severe” incident, forensic officers check Bold Street.

During the attack, he had critical head injuries and was transported to the hospital.

His status is described as serious but stable at this time.

This afternoon, the bottom of Bold Street is still roped off while police and forensics work on the scene.

Merseyside Police stated they are conducting a complete investigation and are still looking for the perpetrators.

If any taxi drivers from the neighboring Hackney cab stand on Hanover Street have important dashcam evidence, police want to speak with them.

“The 24-year-old victim was visiting the city with family, and we are working to determine exactly what happened so that we can find those responsible,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry said.

“Forensic exams are already underway at the scene, and we will be reviewing CCTV footage from the area, but I’d like to ask to anyone who was in the vicinity and has any information or mobile phone/dashcam footage that could help our inquiry to come forward.

“Anyone with knowledge is urged to come forward as soon as possible. If you were driving in the neighborhood of Hanover Street about 1 a.m. at the time of the incident, please let us know if you have dashcam evidence that could aid our investigation.”

Drivers can upload dashcam footage to the NICE website to be seen by cops by clicking here.

Anyone with information on the case is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, referencing reference 0058 from August 14. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.