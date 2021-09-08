After being forced to remove the Pride Flag from a Missouri school, a gay teacher resigns.

An openly gay teacher at a Missouri high school resigned after being threatened he would be fired if he didn’t take down an LGBTQ+ pride flag.

After a parent complained that he was going to “educate their child to be gay,” John M. Wallis, 22, wrote on social media that he was no longer working with Neosho High School in southwest Missouri. Wallis claimed that he was never taught about the flag, but that school administrators told him to take it down.

He has now filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights of the United States Department of Education.

Now that everything has been formally concluded, I am able to share some exciting news;

Neosho no longer employs me as an instructor…

1/

September 5, 2021 — John M. Wallis (He/Him) (@MrJWallis)

Wallis posted the pride flag and another banner that read “in my classroom everyone is welcome” in his classroom at the start of the school year in an attempt to make it more open and accepting for pupils.

Students questioned why Wallis was removing the hangings when he was encouraged to do so. He saw the flag as a reflection of the classroom as a safe area for LGBTQ+ youth, and he told students that if they had an issue with Wallis, they could choose another open class. According to Wallis, at least three additional parents contacted and accused him of pushing his “agenda” in the classroom.

Wallis was asked to sign a document agreeing not to discuss human sexuality or his personal sexuality in the classroom by district administration.

Neosho School District Superintendent Jim Cummins indicated in a statement to the Springfield News-Leader that the letter was written to document a meeting between the two on August 31. Cummins was contacted for comment by this website, but he did not respond in time for publication.

“Our classrooms cannot become a personal platform for advocating one’s personal agenda,” the letter added. You’ll be teaching speech and drama classes in the Neosho School District. We recruited you because we thought you were the best applicant for the job.”

If Wallis was unable to present the curriculum in a fashion that incorporated debates about sexuality, gender, or sexuality, he was warned.