After being ‘forced’ to relocate out of his flat, a man sends a letter to his neighbors.

A man who claims he was forced to leave his home has written an emotional farewell letter to his neighbors and the community in which he resides.

The man, who presently resides in Ainsdale, claims he has “no choice” but to relocate.

“I have to move out next week and I am angry about it, as I don’t want to but have no choice,” he said on a neighborhood app.

“My landlord has sold the flat for redevelopment, but I just wanted to say that I’ve been here since February and have found it to be extremely tranquil, and everyone I’ve encountered has been friendly and nice.

“I will miss this location terribly, and my children enjoyed it as well.

“I simply wanted to express my gratitude for making me feel so welcome.”

Many people have reacted to the message.

“You are most welcome,” one woman said, “and I can only hope you and your children will be very happy in your new home.”

“It’s terribly unfortunate that you are being forced out of your home where you have lived happily,” a man said.

“I hope you and your children enjoy your new house as much as I do. “Wishing you all the best in the future.”

“It’s always terrible when you have to leave something you don’t want to,” a third well-wisher remarked, “but in my experience, it all works out for the best in the end.”

“Wishing you the best of luck with your new venture. I’m sure you’ll come to appreciate it even more as time goes on.”

There are several more “good luck” notes on the page, including one that says, “Things happen for a reason, maybe yours is to find something better.”