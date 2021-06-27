After being forced to pull over while driving, a young woman who was “full of life” dies at the age of 24.

Tributes have been paid to a “happy” and “bubbly” caregiver who died three years after having a heart attack at the age of 24.

Keely Taylor died on June 14 after a long struggle with her health following a heart attack when she was 21.

According to CheshireLive, Keely, from Warrington, suffered repeated cardiac arrests and a heart attack in 2018, with doctors discovering an underlying health issue called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW).

Following the occurrence, the caregiver’s brain was deprived of oxygen, necessitating years of recovery.

In December 2020, the 24-year-old was released and returned home, but tragically, Keely died on June 14 after surgery to remove a bowel obstruction.

Ashley Hindley, a former coworker of Keely’s, has started a GoFundMe campaign to aid with funeral expenses.

Ashley stated the following regarding the events of January 2018: “She was driving when she began to experience all of the symptoms, so she pulled over to a garage, where she suffered a heart attack.

“She was with a companion, and they were plainly unaware of what was going on, so they were attempting to seek assistance.

“Passers-by ended up doing CPR on her. They performed CPR three times in half an hour until an ambulance arrived to transport her to the hospital. Then she experienced three heart arrests on her way to the hospital.

“It was only when they went to the hospital that they discovered she had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which she had no idea about.”

A disorder known as Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome causes an additional electrical connection in the heart. The issue is there at birth, according to the NHS, although symptoms may not appear until later in life.

Ashley said that Keely was without oxygen for around 28 minutes when she went into cardiac arrest, which led to the brain injury.

She added Keely underwent a number of surgery and therapy after the tragedy.

Ashley said: "She had heart operations and stuff like that, and she ended up going into the Walton Centre for rehabilitation and then another place in Liverpool as well and she.