After being fired, a man strangles and electrocutes his boss’s wife; he is arrested.

After being sacked from his work, a man in India was arrested for reportedly murdering his employer’s wife. According to investigators, the suspect said he killed the deceased because she requested her husband to fire him from his work.

After surrendering to the authorities and confessing to the crime, the 31-year-old suspect, named as Rakesh Kumar from India’s capital New Delhi, was detained on accusations of murder. Rakesh, who worked as a driver for the victim’s family, told police that he strangled his employer’s wife, Pinki, 32, to death and electrified her to ensure her death, according to The Indian Express.

After surrendering to the cops, Rakesh led them to the victim’s home, where the body was discovered. An autopsy was performed on the victim’s body.

The victim’s husband, Virender Kumar, employed the suspect as a driver four years ago and let him to stay at his home, according to the inquiry. Virender allegedly did not pay the suspect’s income on a monthly basis, instead agreeing to pay it in bulk whenever he needed it.

Following Virender’s recent marriage, his wife began to complain about the driver requesting that he be kicked out of the house. According to The Times of India, she also refused to paying him his income.

Rakesh was sacked from his work about two months ago and has been living in a house on a nearby street since then. Rakesh broke into Pinki’s house on Monday evening after learning that she was alone at home. The victim was then overpowered and strangled to death. Rakesh then gave the victim electric shocks to ensure she died, according to authorities.

A domestic helper in India was arrested in July for kidnapping her employer’s 3-year-old child and demanding ransom after her boss threatened to fire her for asking for a pay raise. The baby was stolen by an anonymous 23-year-old lady working in Delhi who was apparently unhappy with her boss for scolding her and disputing over her income. The child was rescued by the authorities as the suspect was going with her to her own country.