After being fed poison for crying nonstop, a toddler dies on his father’s lap.

In India, a father killed his toddler kid by poisoning his milk while he was sobbing nonstop.

The incident occurred in Bihar, a state in northern India. The mother of the one-and-a-half-year-old boy had gone out of the house for some work when the event occurred, according to police. When she arrived home, she discovered her son asleep in her husband’s lap. According to Times Now, she soon realized the boy was not moving.

“He was sitting in her husband’s lap,” she explained. She noticed that her infant had become silent after a while,” a police officer told the Times of India.

The man, known as Munna Mandal, admitted to poisoning the infant when questioned.

Munna angrily answered that he had fed him poison from a little 100ml pesticide container kept nearby instead of offering him a milk bottle to make him fall silent,” the officer added.

The woman and her mother, who was at home at the time, assaulted the man before transporting the toddler to the nearest hospital. On arrival, the kid was declared dead.

The mother of the child then filed a police report. However, by the time the cops were able to apprehend him, he had vanished.

“He quickly fled the scene and is currently eluding capture. The couple did not have a nice connection, according to the police. Munna was also revealed to be a drug abuser, according to the police.

Police stated they were looking for the suspect and that the toddler’s body had been handed over to his family.

A 1-year-old kid died last month after his grandmother jammed a wrapper into his mouth for sobbing in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. When the baby’s mother arrived home from work, she discovered her son in his room, unmoving. She hurried him to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had a break in his skull and minor injuries throughout his body, according to an autopsy. In addition, a wrapper was discovered jammed down the boy’s throat.