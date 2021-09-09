After being fatigued at work, Dad’s “perfect existence” altered in an instant.

A father of two described how his “perfect existence” was shattered in an instant when he became ill at work.

Ant Bigley, of Southport, was working as a police custody officer when he noticed swelling in his testicle and began to feel exhausted.

Ant was hurried from work to the hospital in a squad car one day when the discomfort became unbearable, and he was diagnosed with testicular cancer a few weeks later.

“I had the perfect life, a good family, and an excellent network of friends,” the 47-year-old claimed. But when the doctor told me I had cancer, everything changed.

“I went from a generally healthy young man to a shell of my former self in a matter of weeks.”

Ant was scheduled for an emergency testicle removal at Liverpool’s Broadgreen Hospital, followed by a six-week chemotherapy treatment at the city’s Clatterbridge Centre.

Ant’s mobility was harmed as a result of the surgery, and he needed to rely on walking assistance for a long time afterward.

Ant’s therapy was a success, and his cancer is now in remission more than a decade after his diagnosis in 2008.

To keep his hormone levels in check, he still gets testosterone injections every ten to twelve weeks. And undergoes six-monthly check-ups.

Ant’s tale will be told in a compelling 90-second audio recording that will be played near the start line of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events in the North West this autumn.

The father of two wants to boost testicular cancer awareness and is encouraging others to participate in the Race for Life to help fund life-saving research.

Ant, who is married to Dawn, 52, and the father of Louise, 27, and Holly, 17, has always loved karate and enjoys teaching it to local kids.

He earned his Black Belt two years ago, which was a significant achievement given that he had to quit practicing due to illness.

“I am honored to support Race for Life,” Ant remarked.

“I believe my experience will help people connect with one another in the moments leading up to the Race for Life.

“It’s an honor to be given this opportunity through the audio.”

