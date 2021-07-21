After being extradited to Los Angeles, Harvey Weinstein faces 11 counts of sexual assault.

After attempting to postpone his extradition from a state jail outside Buffalo, New York, Harvey Weinstein will appear in a California court to face sexual assault accusations.

According to jail records, Weinstein landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon and was booked downtown. The disgraced film mogul has been charged with 11 counts of sexual assault.

Four counts of forceful oral copulation, four counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one act of sexual penetration by force are pending against the 69-year-old.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Juda Engelmayer, issued a statement on Tuesday in response to his extradition, which he tried to avoid due to medical concerns.

“We will fight to see that Harvey receives the medical care he requires, as well as to ensure that he is treated fairly,” she stated. “He still has the right to due process, the presumption of innocent, and a fair trial.”

In Los Angeles, Weinstein has similarly disputed the claims leveled against him.

“Throughout his whole life, Harvey Weinstein has stated that every single one of his physical contacts has been consensual,” Engelmayer added. “Nothing has changed.”

Meanwhile, a counsel representing one of Weinstein’s accusers applauded his extradition to California, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic on the west coast.

In a statement, the accuser’s lawyer, Elizabeth Fegan, said, “The opportunity to hold Weinstein accountable for his conduct in California offers voice to the survivors, including my client, Jane Doe 4.”

“They deserve to be heard, and Weinstein should be held accountable for his conduct. Our aim is that if Harvey Weinstein is found guilty in California, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, ensuring justice for women everywhere.”

Weinstein’s arraignment might happen as early as Wednesday morning. Weinstein was serving a 23-year jail sentence after being convicted of rape in New York prior to his extradition.