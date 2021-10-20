After being evicted due to a service charge dispute, the mother and kid are now ‘homeless.’

After a service charge disagreement culminated in more than £20,000 in court fees, a mother and her son were evicted from their flat.

Caroline Perry and her 12-year-old son were evicted from their £220,000 flat in Basil Grange, West Derby, after she failed to pay legal expenses by the deadline.

Ms Perry was evicted from her own property on September 15 and told to clean away her belongings by September 29 in order for the flat to be resold.

Mrs Perry, 50, whose service charges were £1,800 per year, told The Washington Newsday that she originally questioned service charges totaling £4,000 because she claimed she couldn’t see any evidence of work being done for the money charged.

She said she was notified she was in breach of contract after withholding payment by the directors of Basil Grange Management Company Limited, who supervise the flats’ maintenance.

The mother expressed her “total trauma” as a result of the dispute, which has left her and her son homeless and requiring them to live with a friend.

Basil Grange Management Company Limited took Ms Perry to a property tribunal over unpaid service charges, but she was also hit with legal fees after the case went to court.

Ms Perry’s management business secured two charge orders against her, allowing them to secure the debt with her property.

The flat was given to Basil Grange Management Company Limited on September 3, 2020, but the possession order was put on hold until March 1, 2021, so Ms Perry could raise the payments, which totaled more than £20,000.

Ms Perry claims she was unable to increase the costs since the country was under its third state of lockdown as a result of Covid-19.

“Yes, there was a deadline for me to pay it, but we were still in lockdown,” she explained.

“The youngsters were still conducting distance learning, and no firms were large enough to be able to lend money to everybody.”

On September 10, Ms Perry received her eviction notice, according to her.

With the support of a family friend and her mother, who applied for an equity release, Ms Perry was able to raise the necessary funds. “The summary has come to an end.”