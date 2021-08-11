After being ejected from his cabin after 30 years, an 81-year-old man claims that society would not support his hermit lifestyle.

David Lidstone told the Associated Press on Tuesday, “I don’t see how I can go back to being a hermit because society will not accept it.”

He had lived a self-sufficient life near the Merrimack River in Canterbury, raising his own food. When the current property owner, 86-year-old Leonard Giles of Vermont, demanded that Lidstone, also known as “River Dave,” leave the land, he refused and was sentenced to prison on July 15 for civil contempt. In the hours after Lidstone appeared in court to defend himself on August 4, the cabin was burned down by a fire that investigators are investigating.

Lidstone stated that he is not disappointed at not being able to return to his hermit existence.

“Perhaps the things I’ve been trying to avoid are exactly what I need in life,” he speculated. “I was never hugged, kissed, or had any close contact as a child.”

People in his state and throughout the country have shown their support for Lidstone.

“I would have people coming every weekend, so I just can’t get away of civilization anymore,” Lidstone said, even if he could rebuild his cabin, which burned down last week. I’ve been concealed for far too long, and I’ve created relationships that have continued to grow.”

He works as a logger and chops his own firewood.

“At one point, someone asked me about my wife, ‘Did you really love her?’ And for a little moment, the question surprised me. I… In my entire life, I’ve never loved anyone. And I was taken aback since I hadn’t noticed it. That’s why I became a hermit. Now I see love being exhibited in ways I’ve never seen it before.”

When Lidstone was arrested, he was promised that if he agreed to leave the cabin, he would be freed. This was due to a property dispute that dated back to 2016. Giles, the landowner from South Burlington, Vermont, wanted Lidstone to go.

