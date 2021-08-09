After being duped on his own doorstep, Deaf Grandad, 85, was left shaken.

After being deceived on his doorstep, an 85-year-old man from Southport was left shaken.

A man knocked on James Grierson’s door and inquired if he wanted some painting done on the outside of his house. Grierson, who is partially deaf, answered the door.

After being asked to pay £200 for the decorating, Mr Grierson declined, but agreed to let the guy do the job when the price was cut to £150. However, the shoddy labor has resulted in paint on his windows and driveway.

Mr Grierson’s daughter, Diane Mellor, told The Washington Newsday: “My husband went round to check on my dad who is 85 and partially deaf.” My next-door neighbor came over and said they thought my father had been duped.

“My father only lives in a little home, and the paint on the wooden eaves on the roof was flaking off, exposing the bare wood. So I managed to connect with my father, who stated that this man walked up to his door and said, “I’ve observed your eaves need painting, I’ll do it for you for £200.” “Yeah, go ahead, but I want it rubbed down, priming first, and then painting black,” my father responded. “The bloke then waddled away and returned with paint. My father sat in the back garden while the painter worked. He stayed for only about an hour and a half. My father gave him the money after he went through the back garden to let him know he’d finished it.

“The man jumped into the vehicle and drove away quickly. It wasn’t until my father went to the front of the house to see where he had scraped a little paint off and brushed it into all of the flower beds that I realized what had happened.

“He had painted over pretty much all of the flaking paint, didn’t prime it, there were black paint splodges over the windows, and the tin of paint had been scattered across the driveway,” the mother-of-three explained. “The summary has come to an end.”