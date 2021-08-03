After being dragged away, a 6-year-old child was eaten by a leopard; the victim’s severed head was discovered.

On Sunday, a leopard mauled and devoured a 6-year-old girl near a forest region in India. When the large cat took the child away from her home, she was playing outside.

In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the incident took place in Kalandarpur hamlet, near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. It was the area’s second such attack in two days, according to reports.

The girl was taken away by the beast while playing outside her home with a family member, according to a senior forest officer. The leopard snatched the infant from her mother’s arms and led her to an agricultural field. Her family members were unable to save her, said to regional news channel Zee News [Google translation].

After hearing the victim’s family members shouting, nearby residents gathered at the scene. The girl’s father tried multiple times to save her but was unsuccessful. Police and forest service officers arrived on the area and began looking for the girl.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan told the Press Trust of India that her decapitated head was discovered in the forest region on Monday morning.

They were unable to locate the additional body pieces, though.

After local residents expressed alarm about the number of leopards in the region, forest officials installed cage traps.

The latest incidence occurs just two days after a leopard mauled a 7-year-old child in the same location.

Forest officers have notified the tranquilizing crew about the latest occurrence. Authorities have advised people not to leave their homes late at night and to keep their youngsters indoors.

Over the previous few months, there have been several fatal leopard attacks across the country. Despite taking precautions to prevent such accidents, officials believe big cat attacks account for more than half of the deaths in man-wildlife conflict incidents.

In the Indian state of Gujarat, a 2-year-old was mauled to death by a leopard last month. Later, the child’s partially eaten body was discovered.

“It ate about 70% to 80% of the body. Only the victim’s clothing could be used to identify her. Forest range officer Arpit Bhariya reportedly remarked at the time, “Four cages have been set up in the region to capture the wild cat.”