After being discovered on the beach, dog owners have been issued a “severe warning.”

Veterinarians advise dog owners to use caution when walking their pets along beaches in case they come across any harmful substances that have washed up.

The warning comes after a volunteer beach cleaner discovered a 12oz lump of polluted palm oil in Tywyn, North Wales, when her puppy went to investigate, according to North Wales Live.

Palm oil is exceedingly poisonous to dogs, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, and, in the worst-case scenario, death.

Other harmful compounds from the water, such as diesel from ships, are frequently mixed up with it.

Although palm oil is not harmful to people, dogs are attracted to its odor, which can lead to serious repercussions.

Williams Veterinary Surgeons, which has offices in Tywyn, Machynlleth, and Barmouth, has advised dog walkers in the area to be cautious.

“We have been made aware of palm oil deposits along the beach in Tywyn,” the company wrote on Facebook.

“If it’s here, it’ll almost certainly make its way all the way down the coast.”

“Palm oil is highly tasty to dogs, but it can make them quite sick.

“Please call us as soon as possible if you feel your dog has ingested any, since they may require veterinarian assistance.”

Hilary Rowlands, a founding member of Tywyn Beach Guardians, discovered Tywyn’s palm oil.

The crew has swept massive amounts of marine plastic and other garbage from a five-mile stretch of the Gwynedd coastline for the past three years.

Hilary came upon the palm oil while out walking with her pet, Nova.

“I believed it was a lump of quartz,” she explained.

Then Nova started licking it, and I was like, “Wait, why is she licking a stone?”

When I picked it up, I almost screamed. Fortunately, she hadn’t eaten any of them.” Others reported finding Hemlock Water Dropwort, often known as Deadman’s Fingers, washed up on beaches farther up the Gwynedd coast after Hilary issued a “severe warning” to the group’s 1,600 guards.

Both animals and humans are killed by it.

