After being discovered on a Boxing Day walk, a woman felt as if she had ‘win the lottery.’

On a Boxing Day walk across the park, she came upon the crocheted Christmas decoration and note.

“Finding this tiny crocheted piece today, truly lifted me,” Debbie told The Washington Newsday. I’m grateful to whoever placed it there for me to find.” Debbie now devotes her time to promoting awareness of pancreatic cancer after losing her mother to cancer in 2016, but she can become overwhelmed at times.

“I often struggle with my emotions, especially after losing my mother to this sickness so quickly,” she said. It was so magical to find the crocheted item today, especially because it was purple and I was emotional.” A handwritten note was left alongside the crocheted flower decoration for someone to find as they walked through the park.

A poem is included on the note, along with instructions to take the gift home if it made you smile.

“I was all dolled up,” Debbie added. “I’m not someone who always wins, but with this, I hit the jackpot!” I always remark. I put this on my Christmas tree and didn’t think about placement at the time, but now that I look at it, Mum has placed it exactly where it needed to be.”