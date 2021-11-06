After being discovered in the wall of a New York theater, a naked man was rescued.

On Friday, a guy was released from the limitations of a wall in a Syracuse theater. Firefighters were called at about 7:30 a.m. local time after hearing hammering and calls for help from within the cinema, and they hacked through the walls and discovered him naked, according to local media.

The Syracuse Fire Department issued a statement on Facebook saying they were unsure how he got behind the barriers.

“The person, an adult male, is thought to have entered the theatre 2-3 days ago,” they stated.

Landmark Theater director Mike Intaglietta told local news source Syracuse.com that the man was observed roaming the building earlier this week.

“I’m not sure if he came in to stay warm or to use the restroom. I’m not sure, “According to Intaglietta.

He’s being treated at Upstate University Hospital right now. There are currently no updates on his current status.