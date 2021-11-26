After being discovered in the River Mersey, a woman in her 30s dies.

At around 6.10 a.m. today (Friday), emergency services were dispatched to Pier Head after reports of a woman in the river.

The woman was rescued and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"We can confirm that officers were called to the Pier Head in Liverpool at around 6.10am today, Friday 26th November, following complaints of concern for the safety of a woman in the river," a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

"Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. A woman in her 30s was rescued from the water and transferred to the hospital, where her death was confirmed.

“We’re still looking into the situation, and we’re in the process of properly identifying the woman and notifying her family.”

“Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC with log 123 from November 26th in the subject line.”

