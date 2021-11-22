After being diagnosed with MS, Kadeena Cox of I’m A Celebrity explains her handicap.

Last night on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Kadeena Cox faced her first challenge.

The new series of the ITV show began with Danny Miller, Naughty Boy, Louise Minchin, and radio DJ Snoochie Shy attempting to walk across a wooden plank 213 feet above a quarry lake before stamping on a button with their foot to cause their opponent’s platform to fall.

Meanwhile, Kadeena faced another challenge, collaborating with French footballer David Ginola, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips, and diver Matty Lee to uncover two flare boxes.

Kadeena, 30, has competed for Great Britain in both sprinting and cycling events.

After a suspected stroke in 2014, the Leeds-born sportsman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

When Kadeena was brought to the hospital, she was competing in an international competition in Loughborough.

Kadeena made a remarkable recovery after being diagnosed with a potential stroke.

Later that year, though, she began to feel burning and numbness in her right arm and leg.

Kadeena was hurried to the hospital for a second possible stroke, and she was confirmed with Multiple Sclerosis following further examinations (MS).

MS is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, resulting in a wide range of symptoms such as vision, arm or leg movement, feeling, and balance.

It’s a chronic illness that can sometimes lead to major disability, however it can also be moderate.

It is feasible to treat symptoms in many circumstances. People with MS have a somewhat shorter life expectancy.

Kadeena had previously competed as an able-bodied athlete and was one of the most talked-about tales of the Rio Olympics, being the first British woman to win two medals in two separate sports in the same Games since 1984.