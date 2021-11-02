After being diagnosed with dementia, a billionaire facing the country’s largest tax fraud case may be able to avoid going to trial.

According to two medical experts’ findings submitted Saturday, billionaire Robert Brockman, a Texas tech entrepreneur charged in the largest tax-fraud case the US has ever prosecuted against an individual, may not be mentally fit to stand trial.

Brockman, 80, has claimed he suffers from dementia and so will be unable to assist counsel defending him in an impending trial on allegations of failing to pay taxes on $2 billion in income and laundering money.

Three government medical experts were summoned to assess his competency. All three physicians previously indicated he was able to face trial, and two of them even said he was exaggerating whatever ailment he might have.

Following Brockman’s recent hospitalization, two of the doctors have changed their minds. The fresh findings do not constitute “a definitive determination,” according to a defense counsel, but the news might still be a setback for prosecutors.

According to Bloomberg, during a Monday court hearing, defense counsel Kathryn Keneally claimed one of the physicians looked at a recent brain scan and found it “consistent with at least early Alzheimer’s.”

Keneally also informed U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. that the doctor concluded that he is not competent for trial “if the accounts of friends and relatives are to be credited.”

Brockman is competent, according to prosecutor Lee Langston. The prosecution previously questioned the billionaire’s dementia claims, claiming that the onset of Brockman’s symptoms coincided too closely with an important date in the criminal probe and his retirement announcement.

Brockman’s health and ability to stand trial will be decided at a competency hearing on November 15 in Houston, which Hanks ordered in September.

Brockman is accused of a 20-year plot to avoid paying taxes on $2 billion in income he received from his investment in Vista Equity Partners by utilizing Caribbean businesses.

In September 2020, he was indicted, and he has pleaded not guilty to all 39 allegations leveled against him. Tax evasion, wire fraud, and money laundering are among the charges.

Robert F. Smith, the founder of Vista Equity Partners, secured a non-prosecution deal with the US Department of Justice in October. This is a condensed version of the information.