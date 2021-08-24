After being diagnosed with cancer, the life of a beauty queen changed dramatically in just three months.

Roz Tranfield, from Wallasey in Wirral, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and began chemotherapy treatment on New Year’s Eve after undergoing surgery to remove both breasts.

“I was diagnosed in 2014, and it was a bit of a whirlwind since everything happened so rapidly, from scans to biopsies to therapy, everything happened in three months,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I had a mastectomy, then lymph surgery, and then on New Year’s Eve, when I had my first chemo appointment, my husband Paddy and I decided to dye our hair pink the day before to start raising money.

“I’d received such excellent care that I felt compelled to assist our local hospitals.

“The hospitals stated they received so many clicks on their Facebook page the day I entered Clatterbridge and had my first treatment with pink hair.

“It was New Year’s Eve, but I figured there was no better time than now, so let’s get started.”

Roz claimed she returned to work five weeks following her mastectomy, with some restrictions on the treatments she performed, and was “back to normal” within three months.

“If you’re self-employed, you tend to go back into work faster than if you work for someone else,” she said.

“I was back to normal in three months, but then I started on various therapies, including herceptin every three weeks.”

In 2015, she increased her charitable efforts by throwing an afternoon tea and organizing a fashion show to raise funds.

“I only chose cancer models because it gives people a focus, and having treatment and surgery gives you something to look forward to, even if you’re nervous,” she continued.

“Putting on the show is amazing, but selling 500 tickets is difficult – I’m not a big fan of social media, but we do it every year.

“We couldn’t do it last year due to the epidemic, and it doesn’t feel right to do it this year,” she says, “but we’re planning to do it next year.”

