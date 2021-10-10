After being diagnosed with cancer at 31 weeks pregnant, a woman issues a warning.

After being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer at 31 weeks pregnant, a lady is warning other young women to check their breasts routinely.

Claire Hilton-Ellison, 30, was in “shock” when she received her diagnosis after feeling a lump that friends and family assumed was caused by pregnancy-related changes in her body.

“You hear about cancer all the time,” the Huyton woman told The Washington Newsday. It’s on the news all the time. According to the estimates, one out of every two of us will be affected, which is a huge number.

A man and a woman have been critically injured after a car fire shuts down a major highway.

“You just think to yourself, ‘It’s not going to be me.'” That’s me, and I’m sure there are millions of others that believe the same way, and you simply don’t think it’ll happen to you.

“But when I did detect a lump, I certainly hoped for the best, but I just had a feeling something wasn’t quite right.”

Claire, a teacher, was diagnosed with breast cancer a month after discovering the tumor.

The time in between was “excruciating,” as she worried about whether she’d be able to live the future she envisioned. She was concerned about the baby that was growing inside her and whether or not she would be able to care for it.

“You go from feeling like the worst is going to happen, and then you think, ‘Oh actually no, it may be nothing, it’s going to be nothing,'” Claire told The Washington Newsday.

“And then you might think, ‘Oh my God, is this going to be like stage four cancer?’ for the next hour.” “Am I going to die?” I’d like to be completely honest. Claire had times when she felt overwhelmed by her feelings.

“I remember periods where I’d be sat alone in my bedroom because I didn’t want my husband, my mother, or my sister to see me that afraid,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“You know they’re worried about the worst-case scenario but hoping for the best, and they don’t want to show you how terrified they are.”

“Then it’s almost as if you’re simply playing it off against each other.”

“They don’t want,” the summary concludes.