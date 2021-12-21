After being diagnosed with bloating, a mother who appeared to be six months pregnant warns other ladies.

A large cyst caused a mother’s tummy to grow to the point that she seemed six months pregnant.

Katie Sims said it started as bloating after she ate, but it quickly progressed to her tummy becoming constantly “big” – to the point that she appeared pregnant.

The 32-year-old also started having sex pain, but assumed it was something that all women went through and attributed it to her coil.

The owner of a commercial cleaning company went to the doctor with stomach pains and was informed she might have IBS. However, during a gallbladder scan last June, she was “by chance” diagnosed with ovarian cystadenoma, a 10cm benign ovarian tumor.

Katie now feels the discomfort she felt during intercourse was caused by her cyst “being probed,” and she wants to raise awareness of the condition’s warning symptoms.

Katie’s cyst, which was “sucking the life” out of her, was removed in November after a “terrible” struggle, and she is now advising other women who have any of the symptoms to get checked out.

“I had pain in my ovaries, especially my left ovary where the cyst was, during sexual intercourse,” Katie, of Ottery Saint Mary, Devon, explained.

“It was almost as if it were a stabbing ache.”

“I have a friend who suffers from the same problem, and we’ve talked about it for the past year and a half.

“As a woman, you simply assume it’s something you have to deal with and that ‘well, it’s normal.'” I had a coil in at the time and thought to myself, ‘Oh, is that what it is?’ You never imagine it could be anything more nefarious.

"My husband was then reluctant to have sex with me because he thought he was continually injuring me, thus our sex life deteriorated to the point where it was only a once-in-a-while experience."

"Since the procedure, the pain has completely disappeared." "I'm presuming the cyst was sitting too low and getting poked, that's all there is to it." Katie admitted that she, too, had incredibly painful and heavy periods.