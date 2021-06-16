After being diagnosed with a rare disease, a healthy guy accumulates nine stone in a month.

After taking steroids to address a rare kidney ailment, a previously fit and healthy guy gained nine stone in four weeks.

After being diagnosed with ‘crescentic IgA nephropathy,’ which caused his kidneys to fail, Sam Ollier went from 11 to 20 stone in a month and became half blind.

Sam, a Crewe resident, experienced impaired vision, which developed to dangerously high blood pressure.

According to the Manchester Evening News, he was put on a high-dose steroid medication to help control his condition, but this resulted in him gaining a lot of weight, which made it difficult for him to walk and breathe.

I’m determined to help those who are dealing with similar issues. For the past month, Sam has walked 8,500 steps every day to raise money for life-saving research.

Since then, he has raised almost £1,200 for Kidney Research UK.

“The steroid treatment caused me to inflate up with 50 litres of fluid in four weeks,” he explained. My feet burst open with sores when I was 11 stone and went to 20. I was big and in excruciating discomfort from having ballooned up so quickly.”

He claimed that he was in such bad shape that his friends and family were afraid he would die.

“My body was full of poisons, and I started getting fits,” Sam explained.

“I’d never heard of the ailment I have, and I had no idea what the kidneys perform or how sick you can get if they don’t work properly.

“We don’t have a family history of kidney disease, so it’s been a lot to take in and process.”

Sam’s eyesight began to deteriorate in June of last year, and despite two trips to A&E, doctors mistook him for a migraine sufferer.

They suspected the stress of being laid off from his work as a service senior at a financial firm during the pandemic was to blame.

He had a seizure and was doubled over in pain within a week of his second A&E visit.

The third time in A&E medics discovered sky high blood pressure.

“I was terrified, and I felt terrible,” Sam explained. The level of blood pressure. The summary comes to a close.