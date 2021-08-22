After being diagnosed, a normally outgoing 14-year-old boy can no longer walk more than 100 yards.

Clark Doyle, now 14, from St Helens, struggled to sit up straight as a toddler and was slow to learn to walk.

Clark was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at the age of four, a genetic illness that causes muscles to deteriorate over time, leading to an increasing level of handicap.

Dad Mike, 39, said he and his wife Katy had no idea what progressive muscle wasting illness was and were “devastated” when they learned of it, but had strived to offer him “the best life they could.”

“We recognized the signs from the age of roughly two,” Mike told The Washington Newsday. We sensed something wasn’t quite right, and he was diagnosed with autism when he was four years old.

“At first, it was tiny things like he couldn’t sit up straight, he would fall over, he was walking late, and so on.

“We were completely unaware of the situation. It was awful, and it rocked us to our core.

“However, we banded together and it didn’t keep us down for long. We simply resolved that we would do everything we could to provide him with the finest life possible.”

Clark has only recently began to realize his condition, according to Mike.

Clark had to totally self-isolate for three months during the initial lockdown, which Mike described as a challenge, but since the limitations were removed, he has “become himself again.”

Mike explained, “He’s still walking, but he can’t walk very far, and the distance he can walk just gets shorter and shorter with each passing year, to the point where he can’t travel more than 100 yards without having his wheelchair.”

“He still does all the things that any other youngster would do with his pals and whatnot, but he can’t go too far away from home; he’s based on the street because he requires me or my wife with him to help him about.

“He’s really outgoing, and he enjoys it.”

