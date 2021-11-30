After being detected utilizing undocumented employees, car washes, restaurants, and takeaways were punished.

Fines have been imposed on five businesses in Merseyside and Cheshire for employing unlawful workers.

Five Merseyside and Cheshire businesses were listed in a quarterly government report showing all the penalties imposed to businesses in the North West for hiring unauthorised employees.

Saffron, an Italian restaurant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, was penalized the most, getting a £20,000 penalty.

According to the study, the accountable party is Mohammed Shamsul Haque, the owner.

Saffron, a restaurant and takeaway, was put up for sale for more than half a million pounds last month.

The home, however, is no longer listed on the Everard Cole estate agency’s website, which was previously marketing it.

Pizza Avenue, a takeaway on Utting Avenue East in Anfield, was also included in the study and was fined £15,000, the highest amount of any Merseyside company.

After breaking the government’s guidelines governing foreign labor, Formby’s Zyka Restaurant was fined £10,000.

Despite its positive reputation among locals, the business appears to have shut down and is listed as ‘permanently closed’ on the internet.

The English Hand Car Wash in Wallasey, Wirral, and Jasmine’s Restaurant & Takeaway in Anfield were both fined the same sum.

They were five of the fifteen businesses in the North West region to be fined.

The information in the report is for the months of January to March of this year.

Before hiring a new employee, an employer must ensure that they have the legal right to work in the United Kingdom.

Failure to follow the government’s guidelines on unlawful employees can result in a five-year prison sentence, as well as a civil penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker if the company cannot prove that the proper Right to Work checks were done.

Job candidates can now provide scanned documents or photos of documents for checks via email or a mobile app, rather than sending originals, according to changes made as a result of Covid in March 2020.

Checks can also be done through video call until April 5 of the following year.

