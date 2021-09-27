After being detained, a man commits suicide; a suicide note claims that he was harassed by police while in custody.

In India, a 30-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly being harassed in police custody.

On Sept. 22, the man, identified only by his first name Ramesh, was detained in the state of Rajasthan on theft allegations. He was released the next day after paying bail.

However, he was afterwards summoned by officers who wanted to undertake a more in-depth inquiry. According to a story in the Times of India, the police kept him in a cell all night. Ramesh then took the extreme step of hanging himself from a tree near the Jawaja Police Station.

Ramesh’s pocket had a diary containing a suicide note. The note, which was written with coloring supplies, stated that he had been harassed while in police custody. His pants had a message inscribed on them as well. According to TimesNow, he requested that the Delhi Police conduct a probe into the occurrences.

The villagers who lived near Ramesh’s home were outraged by the occurrence and refused to collect his remains once the post-mortem was performed. They demanded that the accused police officers be prosecuted first.

After officials informed the people that an inquiry would be conducted, Ramesh’s burial was performed on Saturday.

After receiving a report, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kishan Singh was transferred from the Jawaja Police Station by Police Superintendent Ajmer. Manvendra Bhati, a station house officer of the Jawaja Police Department, verified the expulsion.

According to Bhati, the matter has been opened for inquiry.

A widow from Bengaluru, India, attempted to hang her two daughters, ages 8 and 12, last week before committing themselves in a suspected suicide pact. The 8-year-old, however, changed her mind and was able to flee at the last possible time. Her neighbors were able to save the mother but not the 12-year-old kid after she warned them. After her husband died from COVID-19, the mother, who had a physical handicap that prevented her from working, reportedly became unhappy. Concerned for her daughters’ future, the mother allegedly made a suicide pact with them.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.