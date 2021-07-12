After being denied service, a man drives his truck into a Georgia bar and sets fire to it.

A man drove a truck into a crowd while firing indiscriminately, injuring several people at a Georgia bar Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 278 South Bar & Grill after the suspect, Eduardo Morales, 34, was ejected from the establishment for being overly inebriated. Morales was brought into jail by the Hiram Authorities Department following the incident, according to police.

Morales left after being asked to leave the establishment, but returned a short time later in his black Dodge Ram 2500, firing into the crowd through the vehicle’s window, according to U.S. News.

Morales attempted to leave the bar after the rampage, but his truck became stuck, according to police. Morales allegedly tried to reload his pistol when he couldn’t get out of the truck, but other customers were able to pull him out and grab the rifle from his grip. According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, some members of the crowd detained Morales until cops arrived.

According to ABC News, citing cops, one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet, while another patron was struck twice by the vehicle.

According to WSB-TV, a security guard was among those injured, and a woman was injured in the head by a falling beam.

According to the outlet, a man who attempted to snatch Morales’ gun ended up with a broken leg, while another person received minor injuries. All of the injured people are expected to make a full recovery.

Morales was escorted from the bar by a bouncer after he smashed two bottles together after being denied service, according to Ydon Gerneus, who was there at the time of the incident.

Gerneus told the newspaper, “We heard two gunshots twenty minutes later.” “My boyfriend and I both collapsed to the ground. The only sound you hear is glass shattering and people screaming, and the automobile enters through the front door.”

Before being detained, Morales was treated for minor injuries. The man has been charged with aggravated assault and battery. According to ABC News, more allegations against him are forthcoming, citing police. However, it is unclear when he will appear in court.